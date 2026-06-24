Tommy Dreamer’s departure from TNA Wrestling continues to generate discussion behind the scenes, with multiple sources within the company reportedly pushing back on several of the claims he has made regarding his role and influence in the promotion.

As noted earlier this week, Tommy Dreamer addressed his exit from TNA in a ‘tell-all’ appearance on Busted Open, and suggested fans would notice changes in the product moving forward.

However, new reports indicate that not everyone within the company shares his view of the situation.

According to sources within TNA, there was a growing belief that creative changes were necessary as the company enters a new era with its expanded exposure on AMC.

“Multiple sources inside TNA are refuting the things Tommy Dreamer is revealing today, stating that he did not want to build contenders, had control of who got pushed,” one report stated. “In fact, the belief is that the culture will change for the better.”

The report went on to note that many within the company felt a fresh approach was needed, particularly with TNA now operating on a larger platform.

“The feeling is that the booking and creative wasn’t good and change was needed, especially with the bigger platform of AMC this year.”

Sources also disputed Dreamer’s comments regarding the success of last year’s pay-per-view business, specifically his suggestion that his booking of Slammiversary played a significant role in setting up the record attendance for Bound For Glory.

“A source inside TNA is strongly refuting that Tommy claiming that his booking of last years Slammiversary PPV was the reason for the record attendance at the Bound For Glory PPV last year, but rather, it was the nostalgia of the retirement match between The Hardy’s and Team 3D/Dudley Boys,” the report noted. “That match moved 3,500 tickets before anything else was even announced for the PPV.”

TNA Slammiversary takes place this weekend from Boston, MA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)