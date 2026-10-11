Gia Miller will not be appearing at tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view.

The TNA Wrestling ring announcer traveled to Tampa, Florida for the company’s biggest event of the year, but a sudden decline in her health has forced her to return home.

Miller took to social media on Sunday to inform fans of the unfortunate news, expressing her disappointment over missing the show.

“Well, I made it to Tampa only for my health to nose dive overnight,” Miller wrote. “I’m going to have to go home, regroup, and get well. I’m devastated to be missing Bound For Glory.”

She continued, sending a message to her colleagues ahead of the event.

“To my TNA family, I love and miss you all,” she continued. “Stay safe, and have a great show tonight.”

This marks another health-related absence for Miller, who previously missed TNA iMPACT television tapings in September.

Following those absences, Miller revealed that she had undergone two minor surgeries and made two visits to the emergency room while dealing with health issues.

There is currently no word on when Miller is expected to return to her TNA duties.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.