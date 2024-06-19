Tonight’s NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. The show opened with a 25-man battle royal, where the winner will go on to face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at the Heatwave premium live event.

Two of the participants were TNA stars Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian, proof that the WWE and TNA relationship is far from over.

Say his name and he appears… Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024

Led by @FrankieKazarian, here are a few of the participants for tonight's Battle Royal!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FC3sF6Uukm — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2024

However, no one from TNA would emerge victorious as Je’Von Evans would win the match and is now headed to Heatwave.