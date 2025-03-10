Pwinsider is reporting that the upcoming TNA Wrestling live events in El Paso, Texas, on March 14-15 will have the highest attendance for any TNA two-day live event series in the past decade.

The TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view event, streaming live on the TNA+ app from the El Paso County Coliseum this Friday, will feature more paid fans than any TNA Wrestling event in the U.S. in the last 10 years.

As many of you know, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner are engaged in real life.

During a recent appearance on the “Gabby AF” podcast, De Lander revealed how their relationship began.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On getting together: “I’d seen him from a distance, and I was like ‘Who is that guy?’ ‘What’s going on? Who is he?’ And he also didn’t give me much of anything, right? As a girl in wrestling, it’s very intriguing, because most guys are pigs. So when one isn’t, you’re like ‘Huh, that’s intriguing to me.’ So yeah, I don’t know, I was struck by him. And we had a match together, we had so much fun. We just connected so well. And then from that point on, I was like ‘Oh my god, I think I’m in love.’ And he felt the same away. And soon enough, we were together. But yeah, it was wrestling that brought us together.”

On them potentially teaming together: “I’d love it,” De Lander said. ” I think, right now, my dream match would be me and Mance vs. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green…That’s the money match…I would be like ‘Tag me in, and let me kill Matt.’”

Tessa Blanchard is teasing that TNA has some surprises in store following her return at TNA Final Resolution 2024. This comes after WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership, leading to increased crossover between the two companies. Notable crossovers include Moose and The Hardys appearing on NXT, and Cora Jade, among others, making their way to TNA.

While appearing on the “Straight Talk Wrestling” podcast, Tessa Blanchard was asked to comment on potentially crossing over to NXT. She noted that she was focused on TNA, and the company had some surprises coming in. She said,

“Who knows? I always thought that that would be my path in my career, but right now, it feels like my story kind of paused in TNA Wrestling, and I’ve kind of got to hit the resume button, and to mix it up with some of the knockouts right now is something incredibly special. You’ve got Knockouts such as Masha Slamovich. You’ve got Heather by Elegance, who I’m personally a fan of. I would love to have a singles contest against her. We’ve got new surprises coming in. I’m confident in my abilities, but I’m more excited about the possibilities that I could have competing against these women. Who knows? Maybe because I’ve been training the past year in lucha libre action, I’ve been under Ultimo Guerrero and Tony Salazar out at Arena Mexico, training and training my hind end off, I would love to mix it up in maybe tag team action because that became my normal over there, those multi-woman matches. So maybe that’s in my future. But as far as this crossover, I am completely focused on TNA Wrestling right now, but I will also seize any and every opportunity.”