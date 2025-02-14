– Joe Hendry made the first successful defense of his TNA World Championship on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from San Antonio, Texas. Hendry defeated Jake Something via pinfall after a Standing Ovation to kick off the February 13 episode.

– After the match, Something attacked Hendry. During the chaos, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella ran out, as did former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. Nemeth tried to superkick Something to make the save, but accidentally blasted Marella. In a backstage segment later in the show, Marella informed Nemeth he was being suspended for four weeks without pay due to nearly breaking his jaw. Ryan Nemeth promised Nic he would hold things down for the Nemeth’s in TNA in his absence.

Chaos erupts once again in the iMPACT Zone thanks to @ryrynemnem! @NicTNemeth just accidentally took out @milanmiracle with a Superkick!

– Tasha Steelz and The Good Hands duo of Jason Hotch and John Skyler have been repackaged as the new Cabinent for Mustafa Ali in TNA Wrestling. During the 2/13 episode of TNA iMPACT, Ali held his first “Town Hall” with the new Cabinent, with The Good Hands now being referred to as The Great Hands. Ali considers himself the number one contender to the TNA World Championship, however Tommy Dreamer says it is Mike Santana.

.@MustafaAli_X held a Town Hall Meeting to declare himself the new leader of TNA! But Tommy Dreamer reminded him the slot is already taken by @Santana_Proud!

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella informed Tessa Blanchard that she will either wrestle in a match for the first time in nearly five years on TNA iMPACT next week, or else “there will be consequences.”

– AJ Francis and KC Navarro were featured in a backstage promo segment on the 2/13 TNA iMPACT where they teased an “upgrade” for First Class.

– Masha Slamovich continued her TNA Knockouts Championship reign with another successful title defense on the 2/13 TNA iMPACT, defeating Savannah Evans in one-on-one action in the co-main event. Evans earned the shot with a win in a Number One Contender Battle Royal on last week’s show. Slamovich has been TNA Knockouts Champion for 110 days.

– Announced for next week’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida is a special encore of a Joe Hendry Concert, Leon Slater vs. JDC in a No Disqualification match, as well as Tyson & Tyriek from NXT taking on The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz.