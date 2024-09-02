Expect more of The Rascalz in WWE NXT.

As noted, Trey Miguel joined his tag-team partner from The Rascalz, new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz, at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. on Sunday, September 1.

At the 9/1 PLE in Denver, Miguel helped Wentz en route to his second PLE victory of the week, defeating Wes Lee to add to his TNA X-Division Championship victory in the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence 2024 on Friday, August 30 in Louisville, KY.

Following his victory over Lee on 9/1, Wentz was joined by Miguel for a backstage interview where the two shifted their focus to the new WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, who captured the gold with a win over Chase U at No Mercy.

“Accept our challenge,” they said in a post-match backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber. “We’ll be waiting.”