A big change has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of this week’s WWE Week on USA Network week-long showcase, with WWE Raw, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown all airing on the same network in the same week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, NXT General Manager Ava released a “Breaking News” video on social media.

On Monday evening, the NXT G.M. announced via X and other WWE social and digital platforms, that The Street Profits will be replacing The Rascalz against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

The Rascalz duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, two TNA Wrestling stars, are unable to make the show due to “unfortunate circumstances.”