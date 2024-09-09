A big change has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of this week’s WWE Week on USA Network week-long showcase, with WWE Raw, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown all airing on the same network in the same week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, NXT General Manager Ava released a “Breaking News” video on social media.
On Monday evening, the NXT G.M. announced via X and other WWE social and digital platforms, that The Street Profits will be replacing The Rascalz against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.
The Rascalz duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, two TNA Wrestling stars, are unable to make the show due to “unfortunate circumstances.”
