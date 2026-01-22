TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

The latest episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs this evening at 8/7c, live on the new weekly home of the show, AMC TV.

Advertised for the January 22, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT, which emanates from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are the following matches and appearances:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

* We will hear from TNA Champion Mike Santana

* We will hear from Elayna Black

* The return of Feast or Fired

* The new System member will be revealed

* Indi Hartwell vs. M. By Elegance

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.