TNA Wrestling is back tonight …in a big way!

The debut episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs this evening at 8/7c, live on the new weekly home of the show, AMC TV.

Advertised for the January 15, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT, which emanates from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, are the following matches and appearances:

* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian (c)

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration (c)

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Elijah and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler)

* AJ Styles returns to TNA

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.