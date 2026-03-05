Ricky Sosa is coming to TNA Wrestling.

As noted, the rising independent pro wrestling star pulled out of the annual wXw 16-Carat Tournament due to a “major career opportunity” that came on short-notice.

In an update, TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement on Thursday regarding Ricky Sosa’s upcoming promotional debut:

Ricky Sosa Set to Make an Appearance! Atlanta plays host to one of wrestling’s hottest rising stars, as Ricky Sosa makes his North American debut at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, GA. Catch him at our upcoming events tonight and tomorrow.

“BANG. BANG. SOSA. SOSA,” began a similar social media announcement regarding the news. “One of the hottest rising stars in wrestling Ricky Sosa will make his North American debut as part of our events tonight and tomorrow at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.”

For a complete TNA iMPACT in Atlanta preview for tonight’s show, click here.

