The road to TNA Turning Point 2024 continues to wind down.
The special TNA Wrestling event goes down this evening, Friday, November 29, as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:
* TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defends against Eddie Edwards
* Two-out-of-three falls match: TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Jordynne Grace
* TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Laredo Kid
* No DQ match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
* Turkey Bowl match: Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Hammerstone vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. John Skyler
* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian
* The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & KUSHIDA
* Pre-show: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results from Winston-Salem, N.C.
.@DramaKingMatt and @TomHannifan preview TOMORROW NIGHT's #TNATurningPoint LIVE from @WrestleCade in Winston-Salem!
Special start time: 7 PM ET
⏱️ Countdown begins at 6:30 PM ET
Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/mIKkdooE4C pic.twitter.com/GjWmcmPiY8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024