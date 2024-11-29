The road to TNA Turning Point 2024 continues to wind down.

The special TNA Wrestling event goes down this evening, Friday, November 29, as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defends against Eddie Edwards

* Two-out-of-three falls match: TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich defends against Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose defends against Laredo Kid

* No DQ match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* Turkey Bowl match: Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Hammerstone vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. John Skyler

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & KUSHIDA

* Pre-show: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results from Winston-Salem, N.C.