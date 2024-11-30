Thanks to F4WOnline.com for the following results:

The Countdown To Turning Point 2024 pre-show kicks off with Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcoming us to the show.

Joe Hendry Talks Turkey Ahead Of 2024 Turkey Bowl Match

Joe Hendry’s theme then hits and out he comes ahead of his Turkey Bowl match later in the evening. Hendry gets on the microphone and says he’d like to be in the world title picture, but instead he’s in the Turkey Bowl match. He brings up the other competitors in the match.

He has images of each participant flash on the screen. First up is Hammerstone. He says he’d be more marketable if he dressed up. We see Hammerstone with a turkey face. He asks the crowd if they should re-name him Hammer-Turkey or Turkey-Stone. The fans went with Turkey-Stone.

Hendry says unfortunately PCO can’t be here tonight, but he has been replaced by Rhino. He says he’d be better as another animal and we see a turkey over his face. Brian Myers’ image is put up next. He asks if the production crew can switch it to the worst pro wrestler of all-time.

The image blinks and the same image is shown. He asks the crowd if they’re ready for some wrestling action. He gets them to chant “T-N-A!” and then “We Believe!” to wrap things up.

Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat match

We move on to our first match of the evening, a triple-threat Knockouts match pitting Savannah Evans, Rosemary and Xia Brookside against each other. All three make their respective ring walks, the bell sounds and things get underway.

After some initial back-and-forth action, Evans starts to dominate on offense. Rosemary tries to steal the pin over Edwards, leading to Evans snatching Rosemary up and putting a scare into her. The two then turn their attention to Brookside, where they turn her inside-out with a double clothesline.

Evans and Rosemary jaw back-and-forth at each other again, and then head to go to work on Brookside again. This time, however, Brookside starts to fight back. She takes Rosemary out and knocks her out of the ring, before knocking Evans out to the ringside area with a dropkick.

Brookside goes for a middle-rope cross-body splash onto Evans and Rosemary, but they catch her and slam her on the ring apron with authority. The action resumes inside the ring, where Evans and Rosemary again team up and beat on Brookside together.

Their alliance ends soon after, with Rosemary thumbing Evans in the eye. Evans then levels Rosemary with a clothesline and sends Brookside back to the mat with a big boot to the chin.

We see some more back-and-forth action, and then Brookside hits a Brookside-Bomb on Evans off the ropes, but walks into a spear from Rosemary. Rosemary follows up with the cover for the win.

Gia Miller Interviews Steve Maclin

A Steve Maclin video package is shown, along with a look at the ongoing rivalry between Maclin and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander. When it wraps up, Gia Miller is backstage with Steve Maclin. Maclin talks about Alexander making things very personal between them. He vows to make him pay tonight.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt run down the lineup for the show one final time as fans chant “TNA! TNA!” in the background. That’s how “Countdown to TNA Turning Point” wraps up. We now head into the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s big event as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Mike Santana defeated Frankie Kazarian

The cold open video package airs to get things started and then we return inside the building, where Hannifan and Rehwoldt welcome us to the 19th annual TNA Turning Point. Mike Santana’s theme hits and out comes “The Realest” through the crowd for our opening contest.

Fans chant “Santana! Santana!” as he settles inside the squared circle. His music dies down, and then the theme for his opponent plays. Out comes the winner of the 2024 Call Your Shot Gauntlet, the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian.

Santana goes after Kazarian, who early on tries everything he can to avoid the action. He leans through the ropes and hides behind the referee, but ultimately Santana gets his hands on him and jumps off into a comfortable early offensive lead.

He hits a springboard moonsault off the middle rope that looked scary for Santana. He follows that up with a dive through the ropes for a splash onto Kazarian on the floor. On the way back in the ring, Kazarian catches Santana coming through the ropes and shifts the offensive momentum into his favor.

Kazarian hits a leaping DDT to Santana on the ring apron. Santana is super slow to recover, and the commentators worked the serious voices for a few seconds there. Santana comes to life when leaping to the top like Kurt Angle, and throwing Kazarian overhead for a big comeback spot.

After some big moves attempted while running the ropes, Santana rolls through for a Rolling Buck-50 for a close two-count. Santana hits a big twisting-neckbreaker off the top-rope to Kazarian for another close two-count.

Kazarian fights back and slingshots Santana off the ring apron over the ropes and into the ring, catching him with a well-timed cutter on the way down for a close two-count of his own. Kazarian sets up Fade To Black, but Santana avoids it and hits a Spin The Block out of nowhere for the win.

Backstage With The System

Brian Myers is shown with the rest of The System, sans-JDC, backstage. Myers vows no one is going to see him in a turkey suit tonight. Moose sends a message to Laredo Kid ahead of his X-Division title defense.

He claims he’s taking his mask and sending him back to Mexico or Laredo, TX. Eddie Edwards finishes with a message for Nic Nemeth, making it clear he intends to leave tonight as the new TNA World Champion.

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers, Eric Young, John Skyler, Hammerstone and Rhino to win the 2024 Turkey Bowl

Back inside the building, The System theme hits and out comes Brian Myers first for our next match of the evening — the annual Turkey Bowl match! Eric Young makes his way out next. John Skyler comes out doing the Rick Rude “sweat-hogs” spiel. Hammerstone and Rhino follow, and finally, Joe Hendry.

The bell sounds and all six men immediately collide and splinter off into groups of two’s in various parts of the ring and ringside area. Hannifan speculates Hammerstone suffered an injury to his left leg as Young works over the lone competitor in the ring at the moment.

The referee calls for medical attention to check on Hammerstone as the match continues. He ends up remaining in the match, getting physically involved again just in time to be one of many competitors to be run over by a gore from Rhino. Myers takes out Rhino with a spear.

He sets up for another one, but runs into a Standing Ovation from Hendry. Hendry covers Myers and gets the pin. Brian Myers must wear the turkey suit. Hendry’s theme plays and he celebrates with the turkey suit in-hand. Myers tries to flee the scene, but is forced back into the ring.

Hendry hits an Attitude Adjustment on Myers and then he, Young and Rhino play to the crowd, who chants “Gore! Gore! Gore!” Young whips Myers into a gore from Rhino. Fans chant “Turkey Myers! Turkey Myers!” as the trio put the turkey suit on the unconscious Myers.

Rosemary Has Sights Set On TNA Knockouts Championship

Rosemary is shown in an empty stairwell talking crazy like always. She doesn’t care if it’s Jordynne Grace or Masha Slamovich, “we” have our sights set on that shiny, shiny prize.

“We want it and we will take it! We will take everything good in your lives. A harvester of despair!” She lets out one final psycho laugh and assures there is nothing anyone can do to stop her.

Moose (c) defeated Laredo Kid to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Back inside the building, the X-Factors graphic flashes on the screen as Hannifan and Rehwoldt set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features the TNA X-Division Championship on-the-line.

Out comes masked fan-favorite Laredo Kid for his big title opportunity against the franchise and head honcho of The System — Moose. The bell sounds and Laredo gets right in Moose’s face. He shoves him to start things off.

Moose immediately begins manhandling his much smaller opposition. He sends him crashing and burning out to the floor with authority. He rams him into the barricade with vicious vengeance. Back in the ring, Alisha Edwards sneaks in some cheap shots on Kid from the floor.

Kid starts to show signs of life, fighting from underneath and blasting the big man with some strikes. He catches him with a wild Spanish Fly for a close two-count, but after that, Moose quickly took back over and ran over Kid with a spear for the win.

Steve Maclin defeated Josh Alexander in a No Disqualification match

The video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features Steve Maclin going one-on-one against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander in a No Disqualification match.

Alexander makes his way to the ring first, with his trademark amateur wrestling headgear on. Out next wearing special war paint for the first time in a while is Maclin. The bell sounds and off we go with this No DQ showdown.

Maclin quickly takes it to Alexander, bringing the fight out to the floor. He drills Alexander with some stiff shots and then pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up for a big pop.

They continue to fight outside the ring for several minutes on a floor with no protective mats, just a thin layer of carpet covering an unforgiving solid floor. Maclin hits a death valley driver on Alexander through the table.

Maclin grabs a steel chair and throws it in the ring. He grabs a trash can lid and whacks Alexander across the back with it. Back in the ring, Alexander starts to take over. He gets Maclin in the ankle lock temporarily. Long enough to mess up Maclin’s ankle, which he now focuses his attack on.

Alexander dumps Maclin back out to the floor in the pile of rubble that used to be a table. A light “Walking Weiner” chant spreads as “The Walking Weapon” continues to bring the fight to Maclin at ringside.

A “forbidden door” is pulled out from under the ring by Alexander, but Maclin dropkicks it into his face. Maclin picks the door up and knocks on it before setting it over top of a lifeless Alexander. He runs off the ring apron with a “Double Bang Bang” Cactus Jack-style elbow.

He then beats Alexander with the door, which like Rampage Jackson on a pissed off Ultimate Fighter set, quickly turns into a thousand toothpicks. Alexander fights back and uses what is left of the door to obliterate the leg of Maclin, which is wrapped around the ring post.

Alexander unfolds two steel chairs and sets them in the ring facing each other, seat-to-seat. He climbs up on them with both feet and picks up a lifeless Maclin, scooping him up for a pile driver, only for Maclin to escape and hit Alexander with an Alabama Slam onto the chairs. Fans chant “This is Awesome!”

Maclin goes to work on Alexander as the fans rally behind him. He hits a wild running busaiku knee through a steel chair to Alexander’s dome. Alexander recovers, however, and throws a chair at Maclin, Sabu-style, before launching him out to the floor with a Torture Rack Bomb through a table.

Alexander rolls what is left of Maclin into the ring and covers him, but somehow Maclin kicks out at two. Alexander immediately slaps an ankle lock on the weakened limb of Maclin. Maclin kicks Alexander off, sending him head-first into a trash can wedged in the turnbuckles in the corner.

Maclin hangs Alexander upside down in the tree of woe in the corner, with the trash can still wedged in the turnbuckles behind him. Maclin charges across the ring with a spear. And again. And a third time, which he follows up with a K.I.A.

He covers Alexander, and had him beat, but pulled him up after the count of two, favoring delivering more punishment over a guaranteed match victory in that moment. He heads out to the floor and reaches under the ring for the obligatory little black sack. What’s in this one? Bullet shell casings.

Maclin dumps the bullet shell casings in a big pile. He picks up Alexander for another K.I.A., but Alexander kicks Maclin low. Alexander hooks Maclin for a C4 Spike off the middle rope onto the bullet shell-casings, but Maclin avoids it and hits Alexander with a super-K.I.A. onto the shell-casings for the win. “Steve Maclin is bulletproof!” says Hannifan. Oh Tom. Now you’re being silly. Great match.

The Hardys & Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz, KUSHIDA & Matt Riddle

Hannifan and Rehwoldt mention Ace Austin is teaming up with North Carolina’s own The Hardys, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, for a big six-man tag-team showdown against the team of Zachary Wentz, KUSHIDA and a mystery partner, due to Trey Miguel having travel issues.

Before things get rolling for this match, a pre-match video package airs to promote the GoFundMe campaign set up for Chris Bey, the ABC tag-team partner of Ace Austin. When it wraps up, Ace Austin makes his way out for his team. The Hardys head out next to a huge reaction to join him.

Matt Hardy stops to embrace with his wife, Reby Hardy, and their children, before settling inside the squared circle for one of the featured matches of the evening. The Hardys’ iconic theme wraps up and the “DELETE! DELETE!” chants spread throughout the building.

“Time-Splitter” KUSHIDA is out first for their opposition. Marty McFly’s favorite wrestler settles inside the ring as Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk on commentary about Trey Miguel’s travel issues. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz is out next by himself.

Wentz gets on the microphone and says he went to The Treehouse to think of the only potential replacement. “BRO!” hits the house speakers and out comes Matt Riddle to enthusiastic chants of “BRO! BRO! BRO!” to fill the void left by Miguel. The bell sounds and off we go.

The Hardys pull some clever veteran tactics to help their team jump into the early offensive lead. Austin tags in and takes over, taking it to KUSHIDA as the crowd cheers him on. KUSHIDA ends up hitting a seated dropkick to Austin to slow him down. He then tags Riddle in for the first time of the evening.

Riddle is now in a TNA ring for the first time ever. He muscles up Austin and hits a rolling gut-wrench suplex sequence. Austin takes over and finally makes the hot tag to Matt Hardy.

Hardy helps shift the momentum back into his team’s favor and sets up Jeff for the finish for the win. The Hardys and Ace Austin show respect to Riddle and company afterwards in a feel-good moment.

Masha Slamovich (c) defeated Jordynne Grace 2-1 to retain TNA Knockouts Championship in 2 out of 3 Falls match

It’s time for championship action for the second time this evening, with the women up this time, as the TNA Knockouts Championship is on-the-line next in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Former title-holder Jordynne Grace’s theme hits and “The Juggernaut” makes her way to the ring to a nice crowd reaction. She settles inside the squared circle, her music dies down, and the entrance tune for the reigning champion hits to bring out Masha Slamovich.

The bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. The two stay clinched standing and grappling on the mat in the initial exchanges. The two are off to a slow, feeling-out-process type of start in what will no doubt be a lengthy showdown with three potential falls in store.

Grace hits multiple clotheslines and a spinebuster for a two-count in the first hard-hitting offense sequence in the match thus far. Slamovich fights back and hoists Grace up on her back, launching her throat-first across the ring ropes. Slamovich decks Grace with a big clothesline of her own.

Slamovich hits a package piledriver to Grace on the unprotected floor at ringside. Scary stuff. Fans chant “Women’s Wrestling!” Back in the ring, Slamovich looks for another package piledriver, but this time Grace avoids it and starts to take over.

She looks for a muscle buster, but Slamovich avoids it. Slamovich hits a big knee. The two each attempt multiple roll-ups and pin attempts. Grace ends up scoring the first fall to jump up 1-0.

Moments later, Slamovich nearly ties things up with a double-stomp into a cover, but Grace kicks out. Slamovich slaps a sleeper on Grace afterwards, however, and “The Juggernaut” begins to fade. The fans rally behind Grace, who comes to life and ultimately escapes.

Grace hits a Vertebreaker for a super close two-count for a near shutout. Slamovich kicks out and hangs on. Grace looks for the Juggernaut Driver, but Slamovich saw it coming and fought it off. Slamovich hits a wild tornado DDT and floats over into a deep guillotine choke. Grace begins fading.

The referee does the old-school Hulk Hogan arm-check one times, two times, but on the third, we get the always-fun defiant wrist-shake. Slamovich ends up getting a roll-up cradle out of nowhere for a three-count to tie things up at 1-1 heading into the third and final fall.

Grace immediately goes after Slamovich out of frustration and begins ground-and-pounding the hell out of her. Meanwhile, living up to her promise earlier in the show is Rosemary, who comes out of the shadows in the background to get a closer look at this championship contest.

Slamovich blasts Grace with a knee to the face and follows up with a sit-out powerbomb. She then hits a package piledriver for the pinfall victory. Slamovich wins 2-1 to retain her TNA Knockouts Championship. Rosemary is still watching in the background with a specific target now in her sights.

Nic Nemeth (c) defeated Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) to retain the TNA World Championship

It’s main event time!

But first, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt check-in with a brief on-camera appearance to announce three matches for the December 5 post-Turning Point episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ (see below). We then see the video package to tell the story leading up to our TNA World Championship main event.

Back inside the building, The System theme hits to bring out Eddie Edwards. He settles inside the squared circle accompanied by Alisha Edwards, and his music dies down. After the always-present audible female, well, moan, we hear the 1980s hair-metal sounding entrance tune for “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth.

The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get the final match of the 19th annual TNA Turning Point show officially off-and-running.

Nemeth jumps off in the early offensive lead, but after Alisha makes her presence felt from the ringside area, Eddie Edwards starts to shift the momentum in his favor. Edwards controls the action for a few minutes, stopping to distract the referee long enough for Alisha to sneak in some cheap shots from ringside again.

Nemeth fights back into competitive form, and just as it seems he’s about to pull back ahead, Alisha plays a momentum shifting factor again, jumping on the apron and allowing Edwards to hit a dropkick off the distraction.

Fans chant “Alisha Sucks!” and ,”F**k The System!” as Edwards continues to work over Nemeth. Nemeth finally decks Edwards, and now both guys are down and slowly getting back to their feet. They do, and then begin trading shots back-and-forth in the middle of the ring.

A headbutt from Nemeth allows him to pull ahead, only for Alisha, yet again, to get involved and affect the momentum of the match. The referee caught it this time and ejects her from ringside to the delight of the Winston-Salem crowd.

Nemeth calls for the FameAsser, only to walk into a counter from Edwards. Nemeth starts to fight back again, and this time he hits a FameAsser. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. As he gets up, we see Alisha Edwards, who was ejected from ringside, re-appear.

Nemeth grabs her from the ring apron, but ducks when Edwards charges at him. Nemeth gets hit with a cheap shot with the title. Edwards follows up with a Boston Knee Party for a super close two-count. Alisha is still at ringside, prompting Hannifan to yell and complain on commentary about why that is simply being allowed all of a sudden. Excellent question, by the way.

Edwards goes for the Die-Hard-driver, but Nemeth counters and hits his Danger Zone finisher for a super close two-count of his own. “Holy hot damn!” exclaims Rehwoldt. An actual quote. Hannifan goes back on the verbal offensive over Alisha being allowed to remain at ringside.

Both guys end up laid out on the floor at ringside, when out of nowhere, out runs Brian Myers, still decked out head-to-toe in the turkey suit that was put on him earlier. He hits the ring but before he can do anything, JBL appears in the crowd.

Hannifan plays Bobby Heenan on commentary, questioning who’s side he is on as he approaches the ring. He enters the ring and lays out Turkey Myers with a Clothesline from Hell. Fans chant “JBL! JBL!” as he simply exits the ring and leaves once again without saying a word or doing anything other than landing a devastating match-outcome-altering clothesline.

Nemeth drags himself back in the ring. Edwards does the same. The two mix it up, with Nemeth landing a super-kick and Danger Zone for the win. With the win, Nic Nemeth is still your TNA World Champion. Hannifan says it’s time we get some answers regarding JBL’s relationship with Nemeth, as Nemeth poses on the ropes with his title.