– Josh Alexander, who is about to be a contractual free agent, has reportedly hired noted agent Barry Bloom to represent him in negotiations for his next contract. “The Walking Weapon” is expected to have interest from both WWE and AEW.

– TNA Wrestling announced a special event scheduled for WrestleMania 41 Week on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT. During the show, a promotional trailer aired to announce TNA Unbreakable 2025 on April 17 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

