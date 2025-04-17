TNA Wrestling has a big night ahead of them.

In addition to their “Countdown to TNA Unbreakable” special episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, the company will also present the TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event itself live from Las Vegas, NV., starting at 10/9c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the April 17, 2025 show:

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard & Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys & Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali and The Nemeths

* TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Mystery Vegas High-Flyer

* Eric Young vs. JDC vs. Zach Wentz – TNA International Championship Tournament

* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin – TNA International Championship Tournament

* AJ Francis vs. TNA International Championship Tournament finalists to crown first-ever Champion

* Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner with Steph De Lander – Barbed Wire Massacre match

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Unbreakable 2025 results.