TNA International Championship Tournament Match

Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young

The three stare each other down to start and circle — Young and JDC go after Wentz but he escapes to the outside. EY gives chase and Wentz ends up back in the ring. EY and JDC stall re-entering the ring but are in and Wentz goes after Young but gets ganged up on. Wentz sent into the corner but kicks both men as they charge and hit a twisting crossbody. EY and JDC out of the ring and Wentz with a moonsault to both of them. He throws Young in and JDC after, climbs up top and hits a double crossbody, cover for two on both guys.

Wentz with a handspring but is caught by Young and JDC off the ropes to plant Wentz. They pick Wentz apart with chops and punches in the corner, EY with a boot choke as JDC struts. Front facelock by JDC into a suplex, cover for two but Young breaks it up. Young and JDC argue a bit, Wentz is now fighting back and EY catches a kick, but Wentz pushes off into a cutter on JDC which Young breaks up. Young gets a two-count on Wentz.

Neck snap by EY and another, Wentz rolls to the outside and JDC picks him up onto the apron for a few punches. Young to the outside, Wentz with a shot but EY rakes the face and decks him. Back in, JDC with the cover and EY breaks it up again. Wentz is trying to fight back but gets picked up by JDC — who kicks EY in the gut and hits a DDT and backpack drop combo! Cover on Wentz gets two.

JDC has Wentz on the top, but Wentz fights back and hits headbutts to knock JDC down. Double dropkick off the top from Wentz, he hits a charging knee to EY and then one to JDC. Boot to the charging EY, kick to JDC, standing SSP and a cutter to Young! Cover gets a nearfall on EY and then one on JDC.

Wentz takes it to JDC with strikes but JDC fights back and hits a Falcon Arrow for two, Young breaks it up. JDC to the outside, Wentz chops away at Young like a man posssssed. Off the ropes, EY picks him up for a DVD, cover but JDC breaks it up. JDC tosses Wentz to the ropes but he comes back and takes JDC down — EY grabs Wentz and tosses him onto JDC! Piledriver finishes it.

Winner: Eric Young (8:48)

* The card gets run down

TNA International Championship Tournament Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

The three stare off at each other and Edwards swings at Maclin, who ducks. Edwards down, Ace with a headlock on Maclin and kicks away at both Eddie and Maclin. Macline with a suplex that Ace slips out of, into the ropes but he’s elbowed down and Maclin clotheslines Eddie over the top. Ace DIVES with a moonsault onto both men!

Eddie quickly strikes back though and hits Ace with a bomb onto the apron. He grabs Ace and tosses him in, following behind. Maclin up on the apron but gets knocked down, Eddie with a chop to Ace. Ace backed into the corner for a chop and then sent across the ring. Eddie charges into a boot, Ace on the top but Eddie with an enzuigiri. Eddie gets SHOVED into a backbreaker by Maclin, double underhook backbreaker to Ace and a clothesline to Eddie. Eddie into the ropes, Thesz press by Maclin and punches. Back elbow to Eddie, Steve catches a charging Ace for a suplex, Ace floats over but is hit with a knee.

Maclin charges into Ace and Eddie in opposite corners, Eddie charges in but Maclin dodges and he hits Ace. Maclin with a DOUBLE German suplex! Eddie though sends Steve to the outside, Ace onto the apron and kicks Eddie and then handstand dodges Maclin before kicking him. Back in the ring, Ace kicks away at Eddie and hits a side Russian leqsweep and legdrop. He charges in for a charging clothesline and sends Eddie to the ground, leaping kick to the head and he drives Eddie into the mat. Cover but Maclin breaks it up.

Ace decks Maclin, who fires back and they’re trading blows. BIG elbow by Steve, Ace into the ropes but holds on, he’s flipped onto the apron. Ace handstand dodges an Eddie shot from the outside but Maclin SPEARS him through the apron and they’re all down on the floor!

Maclin rolls Eddie into the ring and charges in for a clothesline in the corner. Eddie put on the top and Steve with a big slap. He climbs, grabs Eddie, but Eddie fights back — Maclin gets Eddie on his shoulders but Ace in! STACKED powerbomb! Ace covers and gets a nearfall.

Eddie gets a rollup on Ace for two, he nails Maclin — but a BIG spinning heel kick from Ace! Ace up top — Alisha crotches him on the top! Eddie climbs up — but Ace trips him! He grabs Eddie but Eddie with a super belly to back! And Maclin spears Eddie in the Tree of Woe! Maclin frees Eddie and sets him up but Alisha distracts the ref. Alisha tries to slap Maclin — Maclin dodges another slap and EDDIE gets hit! KIA!

Winner: Steve Maclin (9:51)

* Gia asks Frankie Kazarian and XXX how they’re approaching tonight’s match. Frankie says Gia asks the dumbest questions and says Hendry is injured but fighting, and tonight is the appetite to the main course. Tessa says Gia is dumb too and says she’s pinned Masha twice and she’s overrated. So as Frankie works on Hendry, she’s finishing what she started and says Masha’s built on hype but she’s built on results.

* Shawn Merriman is at commentary for the next match, which is Moose’s open challenge to Las Vegas’ best high-flyer. His opponent is — SIDNEY AKEEM! (You may remember him as Reggie or SCRYPTS.)

Moose vs. Sidney Akeem

Moose wants a test of strength to start and then kicks Akeem in the gut. Chop to Akeem and another in the corner. Moose sends Akeem hard into the corner and takes aim — Akeem with the foot up. He goes up top — Moose catches him for a BIG chokeslam for a nearfall.

Moose picks Akeem up for a measured punch and then pulls him into the middle rope by his hair, then kicks the rope. Whip across the ring, Moose charges in but Akeem with a kick to the head and another. Up top, Moose grabs him and Akeem hits a rana! Kick by Akeem and a flip kick — but Moose with a standing uranage. Akeem tossed to the outside and Moose follows, hitting a bodyslam on the mats.

Akeem tossed back into the ring, then climbs in and goes for the powerbomb — Akeem escapes and hits a back kick, then several chops and a punch to the head. Moose charges and Akeem pulls the ropes down, then dives onto Moose on the outside! But Moose comes back with a pump kick, followed by a powerbomb onto the apron. Moose jaws with one of the UNLV hockey guys and shoves him — he gets shoved back, and officials break it up. Moose turns around — into a dive by Moose! Moose thrown back in — BIG crossbody and cover that only gets one.

Moose to the outside and Akeem onto the apron with a back kick. Moonsault caught by Moose, he heads for the ringpost but Akeem shoves him into it! Akeem onto the apron for a rana, Moose catches it but Akeem finishes it! Back in the ring, Akeem up top — MOONSAULT HITS for a nearfall!

Akeem up now, he grabs Moose but Moose with a chop. Akeem fires back with strikes but Moose chops him down — he’s back up for more strikes! Big slap by Moose, Akeem fights back and he flip dodges a clothesline. Moose nails him and goes for a crossbody — Akeen dodges and hits a handspring cutter! Cover — but Alisha pulls the ref out! The ref ejects Alisha!

Akeem grabs Moose on the inside, but Moose with a low blow behind the ref’s back as he’s dealing with Alisha. Spear by Moose finishes it.

Winner: Moose (8:59)

* EY is backstage and Maclin walks up. They say they knew they’d end up here. EY asks if Steve is ready and he says he has nothing but respect for EY, but that title is on the line and tonight may the best man win.

Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeths

Matt goes after Nic to start and it turns into a brawl. Matt beats in Nic as Santana sends Ali to the outside and Ryan is whipped into Nic. Poetry in Motion to the Nemeths, Matt and Santana send the Nemeths to the outside.

Ryan is in with Santana, who batters him into the corner and hits a big chop to the chest. Whip across the ring and Santana charges in for another chop. Santana off the ropes but Ryan with a dropkick and then he showboats (of course). Santana fires back with a chop and takedown on Ryan, Santana sent into the ropes and Nic with a shot from the apron. Ryan takes advantage and stomps away at him, then Ali gets a few stomps as the ref shoves Ryan back.

Into the ropes, Santana catches a rana attempt and launches him into a face-first suplex toss. Tag to Matt, who comes in against Ali and lays in punches followed by a back elbow off the ropes. Delete headsmashes down the turnbuckles, he charges in but Ali flips over and kicks him in the gut. Ali puts Matt on the top, Matt pushes him off and hits a shot out of the corner. Twist of Fate countered into an Irish whip, Matt tripped on the middle rope and Nic with a Famouser to Matt from the apron, Ali covers for two.

Nic tagged in and he beats on Matt in the hostile corner, stomping him down. Matt fires back with some punches but gets cut off, neckbreaker by Nemeth.Nemeth rakes and yanks at Matt’s face, settling into a sleeper. Matt to his feet and elbows and punches to escape; he nearly gets the tag but Ryan pulls Jeff off the apron.

Matt with a back suplex and he tries to get tot he tag — he gets it but Ryan and Ali distracted the ref who didn’t see it. Team Heel beats on Matt in the corner and Ryan is in now, he and Nic nail Matt in the corner. Matt dropped to the mat, Nic preps a superkick — Matt catches it and a double clothesline takes both men down.

Ali tags in and kicks Santana off the apron, then brings Matt back to the evil corner. Matt fights out but is hit with a neckbreaker by Ali. He goes up top, 450 — Matt moves and hits a Side Effect! Jeff gets the hot tag and runs wild on Ryan, who tagged in! Legdrop down low, cover but Nic breaks it up. Jeff takes down Nic, hits a jawbreaker on Ryan and goes up top — WHISPER IN THE WIND takes both Nemeths down!

Ali attacks Jeff but Matt takes out Ali. Nic with a superkick to Matt — Santana with a rolling Buck 50. DDT by Ryan, Twist of Fate by Jeff, rolling neckbreaker by Ali. Jeff is tossed to the outside — and Santana grabs Ali! He puts Ali in the corner and charges, Ali with a kick and leaps in — caught and planted in a DVD! Spin the Block dodged, Ali to the outside — and Santana DIVES onto him! He chases Ali to the back!

Ryan and Jeff in the ring, Ryan rolls Jeff up for two-plus. Big Hollywood Ending, cover broken up by Matt. Nic throws Matt into the ringpost, Nic and Ryan double team Jeff. Nic tunes up the band — Santana is back! He takes out Santana! Twist of Fate to Ryan, Swanton and that finishes it.

Winner: Mike Santana & The Hardys (12:40)

* JDC and Eddie Edwards beat down Wentz backstage.

* Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) is here in the audience as is Debbie Gibson. My childhood just perked up. And a TLC reality star is here. Okay.

Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard

Masha and Tessa start off but Tessa quickly backs up and tags in Frankie. Masha is game but Frankie wants Joe, and the tag is made. Hendry in and Frankie on the apron to demand an reminder from McKenzie Mitchell that he’s the King of TNA. Frankie then hits Hendry with a cheap shot and lays into him. Off the ropes but Hendry runs him over. Frankie with a kick, they go into the ropes and Hendry drops Kazarian with a knee. But Frankie again turns it around, he catches himself on a whip into the ropes and goes to the outside — where Masha batters him and tosses him in! Cover by Hendry for two.

Kaz kicks Hendry but Hendry with a delayed vertical suplex — he holds Kaz up there and nails it! Cover gets two. Kaz backs Hendry into the corner and tears at his face for four. Tessa tries for a cheap shot that gets blocked, Kaz with a cheap shot and then Tessa leaps off the apron to snap Hendry’s arm against the ropes. Kaz drops Hendry and targets the rotator cuff, working it over. He shoves Hendry shoulder-first into the corner and mocks the crowd, then goes after Hendry — who sends him to the mat!

Masha tags in, as does Tessa. Tessa takes over and comes off the top, rolling when Masha moves, but gets tripped into the middle rope. Masha with snapmares and a kick to the downed Tessa, cover gets two. Tessa to the outside and Masha dives THROUGH the ropes onto her! Masha knocks Tessa down from the apron — and Victoria Crawford distracts Masha, allowing Tessa to take her own. Masha sent into the steel steps and then rolls her in, cover gets a nearfall. Another cover for two.

Short-arm knee by Tessa, who throws Masha into the second rope and goes for a leg choke. The ref backs Tessa off, and Frankie with a guillotine legdrop! Hendry runs Kaz off as Tessa hits a springboard splash for two. Masha sent into the corner for kicks, she sends Masha across the ring and slaps her as the “RACIST” chants begin. Masha fires back but Tesse hits a cutter — and then nails Hendry to knock him off the apron! Cover gets two-plus.

Masha sent into the corner, Tessa charges into a boot. Sunset flip by Masha but Kaz gets the tag at the last minute and then breaks up the pin, booting Masha. Bodyslam and a springboard legdrop but that misses! Masha tries to get the tag but Tessa tags in and kicks her in the head. Waistlock by Tessa, reversed by Masha and again by Tessa. Reversals back and forth, Masha with a dropkick out of a sunset flip escape and Tessa hits her own! Slamovich takes out Tessa and crawls — hot tag! Hendry cleans house on Kaz, catches him from a crossbody — fallaway slam! Hendry turns around! He gets the crowd hyped up! Standing O but his shoulder givs out and Kaz goes for the chickenwing, countered into an FU for two-plus.

Hendry goes for a powerbomb, countered into a Fade to Black but Hendry escapes — Olympic Slam for almost three! Standing O but Kaz kicks the shoulder and then locks in a chickenwing in the middle of the ring! Hendry flips into a cover for two, back up and Kaz kicks Hendry down for a nearfall. Kaz with a shot to Hendry in the corner, Hendry reverses an Irish whip, cutter but Tessa in with a kick to Hendry! Tessa and Masha brawl as do Hendry and Kaz. The heels take over and Kaz preps to nail Masha — MASHA DUCKS! Kaz takes out Tessa! Superkick to Kaz! Standing O! That’s it!

Winner: Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich (14:08)

* Santana is pissed and tells Santino that Mustafa is playing games and he’s sick of it. He says when they get to Rebellion, he’s begging for Falls Count Anywhere. Santino understands and he says Santana has got it. Santana says he’s ending this in LA.

* Eric Young tapes up for the main event, as does Steve Maclin. AJ is also ready.

* Ace Austin is out here with a mic. He says tonight is a special night for a lot of reasons, but one in particular. There’s someone standing behind that curtain who has been through hell and back to see all of them. It’s his honor and pleasure to introduce them to a man who is truly unbreakable: Las Vegas’ own Chris Bey!

Bey is here! He walks out onto the stage and hugs Ace. Nice moment, and Ace looks emotional over it. Bey has the mic and the crowd chants for him. He says, “Hello, world!” He is, he was — he is? He was? No, he is the Ultimate Finesser, your girl’s favorite wrestler, Chris Bey. And it feels good to be back in TNA. He says 172 days ago, he had an accident in the ring that changed the course of his life forever. He broke his neck and paralyzed himself. And truth be told, easily the scariest and most embarrassing moment of his life. He was embarrassed because he wouldn’t finish the match as he wanted to, because he loves this so much.

But thankfully the quick response from TNA and medical staff in Detroit saved him, but his future was uncertain because doctors said he had a low chance of walking again. He poses and Ace points at his legs. He says he worked tirelessly in the REM medical facility doing PT and OT — he shouts out the staff who worked with him. He says Ace never left his side, never stopped believing in and supporting him. He was a real brother and he loves him.

Bey says Day One — outside of saying it’s Day One, in his heart and mind he thought he’d never walk again. And then he had to remind himself who he was, feel the love and energy of all the fans, and he beat the odds thanks to them, the TNA crew, the locker room, and everyone watching at home. He’s standing there and look at him now!

He did it because — the crowd chants “You’re Unbreakable.” They did it because, to steal a line from the world champion, they believe. He says he owes Joe $20 now. “WE BEYLIEVE” chant starts. He says it almost broke his spirit, and definitely broke his neck, but he looked in the mirror and reminded himself that he’s unbreakable. That we are unbreakable, and that TNA is Unbreakable. All of this is the greatest story ever told.

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

Stare off to start. They go forehead to forehead and Mance with a right, they start trading blows. Mance manhandles Sami but gets shoved off — Sami with a DVD into the first barbed wire board. Sami goes to grab a barbed wire bat and nails Mance with it, he’s already bloody. Sami gets a black bag from the cameraman and opens it up — barbed wire N64 controller that he quickly applies to Mance’s forehead. Steph De Lander’s hair is HUGE by the way.

Sami wraps the barbed wire around Mance’s face in his fucking mouth! He drops it and stalks Mace, nailing him with punches to the head. Backed into the barbed wire-wrapped ropes and a bite to the forehad. Sami sets another door up in the corner and wipes Mance’s blood on his face. He throws Mance at the door, Mance moves and Sami charges right into the door! He falls back and Mance steps on the door for a two-count and then another.

Steph hands Mance a chair and another is put in the ring. Mance with a chair shot to the door on top of Sami and then wipes blood on his face. He grabs the door and sets it barbed-wire up but Sami fights back before Mance pushes him into the barbed wire ropes. Mance sets Sami up for a Cactus Driver but gets shoved into the wire ropes. Mance is trapped in the ropes and Sami has a barbed wire boll that he grinds into the arms of Mance. Then into the forehead. He takes aim like it’s a bowling ball and LOW BLOWS Mance with it.

Suplex by Sami onto the barbed wire ball. Sami sets up a chair and rolls out of the ring to look for something under the mat — another chair is tossed in and strikes Mance. Sami back in and he sets up a chair, putting the barbed wire door on two chair seats. He grabs Mance, thumbs up, thumbs down, Cactus Driver but Mance counters and hits a chokeslam through the door for a nearfall.

Officials are tending to Mance’s arm, wrapping it up. Mance is back up and goes after Sami, they’re on their knees and Sami says “Come on, bitch!” They both try to shove each others’ faces into barbed wire but Sami counters into a stunner into the door. Sami is up now, he’s got a lemon. He tears off the bandage and squeezes the lemon juice onto Mance’s arm wounds, then hits a DDT. Sami gets a bag of — yeah, it’s salt and I’ve given up.

But apparently it’s not salt time yet — it’s staple gun time. He staples Mance’s tongue to the fucking door. Mance gets up — and Sami hits the door with a chair, knocking it off Mance’s tongue.

And NOW it’s time for the salt. Thumbs up, thumbs down — and Mace with a low blow! He bites Sami’s thumb and grabs the bag, dumping the salt onto Sami. Steph hands Mance a screwdriver because obviously, but Sami has a spike because why not? They both go in and it’s standoff, but they hit each other’s skulls and drop.

Both men slowly get up, Sami grabs a trash can and dumps barbed wire. They trade blows, Mance rakes the eyes and Sami grabs the balls. Sami puts a sock on, wraps it in barbed wire and goes for the Mandible Claw. Cactus Driver ’97 mercifully finishes it.

Winner: Sami Callihan (19:21)

* Criss Angel is here because apparently he’s still a thing.

* It’s time to walk with Elijah, who performs with his guitar. He has one question for everyone: who wants to walk with Elijah? Next week he’ll be doing the Who Wants To Walk With Elijah Open Challenge. His mic is having issues and says whoever wants to step up can walk out, any company and any time. And they’ll learn that in TNA, we walk this way. He says he’s going to put Vegas to the test and goes back to strumming, delivering a song about the monstrosity of a match that we just saw, and talks about Joe vs. AJ vs. Daniels and Chris Bey being Unbreakable. He then talks about the main event. One more verse about himself and then he says to enjoy the main event.

TNA International Championship Match

AJ Francis vs. Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

AJ talks shit to start and EY and Maclin look at each other, then beat on Francis and clothesline him over the top. Handshake and they lock up, EY sent into the ropes and dropped with a back elbow. Lock back up, Maclin backed into the corner, wristlock into an Irish whip reversed, EY to the outside and he nails Steve. AJ back on the apron and Young and Maclin knock him down, Steve with a rollup for two, EY with a backslide for two, jackknife for Maclin for two and then a double clothesline.

AJ yanks EY to the outside and slams him into the apron. He’s in and shoves Maclin back, grabs EY to the apron but Maclin nails him. Olympic slam but AJ holds onto the top and tosses EY into the corner. Splash to Maclin, but EY dodges another splash. AJ picks Young up, Alabama Slam onto Maclin. He grabs Maclin and puts him against the middle rope for a choke as EY goes to the outside. AJ traps Maclin in the ropes for a shot to the chest. He showboats and Maclin gets some shots, then kicks AJ in the head. Up to sit on the top but AJ launches him across the ring.

Maclin sent hard into the corner and then picked up for a sidewalk slam, cover but Young breaks it up. Francis puts EY in the corner and clotheslines him, then charges into a Tennessee Whiskey knee strike. He’s back in the ring to do the same to Young! Maclin goes for the SCUD but AJ catches him and tosses him toward the steps. AJ grabs EY for a Down Payment off the apron, Young blocks it and goes for a kick, AJ catches it and powerbombs Young onto the apron.

AJ is in the ring now with Maclin and strikes a pose, he gets Maclin on his shoulders for a neckbreaker drop, cover gets two. AJ now wrenching on Maclin’s chin, Steve to his feet and lays in some punches, shoved into the ropes and kicks AJ. Maclin gets AJ in the corner and batters his back. He goes for the Busaiku Knee, AJ to the outside so Maclin dives and hits the SCUD! AJ and Maclin back in, Maclin with another knee and an Olympic slam for a nearfall.

Maclin tries to get AJ on the top but AJ blocks it. Into the ropes — pop-up powerbomb for AJ for two-plus. AJ goes up top but EY cuts him off! AJ batters Young, Maclin is up too — BIG superplex from EY and Maclin to AJ! Maclin and AJ both want to go up and they trade punches on the apron. They’re fighting over the turnbuckle and AJ comes in, grabs Maclin on his shoulders, uses Maclin to nail EY and gets EY on top — DOUBLE GORILLA PRESS SLAM! Cover gets two-plus on both Young and Maclin.

“AJ GO AWAY” chant as AJ puts Young on Maclin and walks over the both of them. He climbs up — MOONSAULT but both men move! Young grabs AJ for a piledriver but he can’t get it up. Maclin and Young batter AJ, whip into the ropes but AJ clotheslines Maclin and hits Young with the TFL. He takes aim at Maclin, big boot misses — Maclin gets AJ in the Tree of Woe! SPEAR! KIA but AJ counters out — Down Payment countered into a DDT! KIA! Cover! That’s it!

Winner: Steve Maclin (13:39)

Backstage, The Nemeth Brothers find an invitation. Ryan Nemeth shows it to Nic Nemeth. He tells him to open it with caution. They open it and some CGI affects are shown on the screen.

BROKEN Matt Hardy appears and invites them to The Hardy Compound for a Final Deletion. That’s how TNA Unbreakable 2025 goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

