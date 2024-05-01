TNA Wrestling is taking over Busted Open Radio!
Ahead of their annual TNA Under Siege themed show later this week, the company issued a press release to announce that ‘Under Siege Week’ is taking over Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
Under Siege Week Takes Over Busted Open on SiriusXMIt’s Under Siege Week on Busted Open, which airs LIVE on SiriusXM (channel 156)! Check out the loaded lineup of TNA stars who will be joining the show:
WEDNESDAY, May 1 at 11AM ET
Zack Clayton
THURSDAY, May 2 at 11AM ET
Steph De Lander
FRIDAY, May 3 at 10:30AM ET
Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
SATURDAY, May 4 at 10:30AM ET
The winners of the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match at Under Siege, either reigning champions Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) or the newly-formed duo of Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich
Who do you trust? Find out when TNA Wrestling presents Under Siege LIVE THIS FRIDAY, May 3 at 8pm ET on TNA+ and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders from Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.