TNA Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.

Scheduled to begin with the Countdown pre-show at 7/6c on all of TNA’s digital platforms, TNA Under Siege 2025 goes down live tonight from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 23, 2025 special event:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. NXT’s Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford (TNA Knockouts Title)

* The Nemeths (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater (TNA Tag Titles)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace

* AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana

* Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner (Deaner’s TNA Future At Stake)

* Match By Elegance: Ash & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Spitfire (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* The Great Hands, Tasha Steelz & Mustafa Ali vs. The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell & TBA

* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside (Pre-Show)

Make sure to check back here tonight for TNA Under Siege 2025 results.