TNA Wrestling is a hot ticket tonight in “The Great White North.”

Tonight’s TNA Under Siege pay-per-view from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario is officially sold out. Reports indicate that some fans were turned away at the box office within the past hour due to the high demand.

A limited number of tickets remain for tomorrow’s TNA television tapings, also taking place in Brampton.

TNA will wrap up its Canadian tour on Sunday with the Border Brawl event, airing as a special Zone-ify broadcast from Niagara Falls, Ontario.

