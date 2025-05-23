TNA Wrestling returns with a special event tonight.

The company runs the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, live with their annual TNA Under Siege 2025 show.

Featured below are complete ongoing results of the TNA Under Siege 2025 special event from “The Great White North.”

* The Countdown to TNA Under Siege 2025 pre-show is now officially off-and-running. Robert “Sherriff” Stone comes out and kills time, along with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. They talk about the Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace match tonight and how Santino isn’t playing if anything out of the ordinary happens with his daughter.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Scheduled as the lone match for the pre-show, which leads into the main card at 8/7c, is Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside in one-on-one action. The two make their way to the ring and the bell sounds to get things started. After some back-and-forth action early on, Rosemary brings a staple gun and belt into the ring. Brookside finally snaps, after weeks of being lured into doing so by Rosemary. She whips Rosemary with the belt and the referee calls for the bell. Rosemary wins via DQ. After the match, Brookside continues whipping everyone with the belt, including a bunch of security guards.

Winner via DQ: Rosemary

Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

The cold open airs to get the PPV portion of the show started. Mike Santana makes his way to the ring through the crowd for the opening match of the main card. First Class’ theme hits and AJ Francis cuts a promo announcing he is injured, and KC Navarro will be taking his place. Santana yanks Navarro in the ring and begins beating him down as the bell sounds to get things officially started. Santana dominates for several minutes, until he is distracted by Francis at ringside. Navarro takes over until Santana hits a Rolling Buck-50 and his Spin the Block finisher for the win. He goes to show Navarro respect after the match, but Francis sneak attacks him from behind with a crutch.

Winner: Mike Santana

Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

A video package airs to tell the back-story leading up to the next match. It will be Cody Deaner taking on Eddie Edwards of The System in a match where if Deaner wins, he gets a new TNA contract. If he loses, he will be done with TNA forever. Eric Young is shown approaching Deaner backstage before the match, telling him he thinks he’ll be fine tonight. Edwards and Deaner make their way to the ring, and the bell sounds to get things started. After some good back-and-forth action, which saw Deaner avoid being pinned despite being knocked out with a cheap shot from Edwards with his System ring on, and even a super-plex off the top-rope, it was a low-blow from Alisha Edwards that set Edwards up for the Boston Knee Party for the win. Deaner’s TNA career is over.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

The Northern Armory vs. The System

The rest of The System come out to taunt Cody Deaner about his career being over. The Northern Armory come out to defend Deaner and Canada. An impromptu six-man tag-team bout is made, with Moose, Brian Myers and JDC taking on Eric Young, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. The bell sounds and off we go. Stay tuned …

Refresh this page often for the latest TNA Under Siege 2025 results and updates from Brampton, Ontario, Canada.