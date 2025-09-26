TNA Victory Road 2025 has arrived!

The annual special event goes down this evening from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the September 26, 2025 special event.

Countdown To TNA Victory Road 2025

* Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

* The First Class Penthouse with special guest Matt Hardy

TNA Victory Road 2025

* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

* Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland

* Hometown Man & Matt Cardona vs. The Nemeths

* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)

* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (Hardcore War Advantage Match)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)

* Elegance Brand (c) vs The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Friday evening for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results