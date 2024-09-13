The time has arrived.

TNA Victory Road goes down this evening from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s special event, which streams live via TNA+

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Moose (TNA Title)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander

* ABC (c) vs. The System (TNA Tag-Team Titles)

* The Malisha (c) vs. Spitfire (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles)

* Zachary Wentz (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (TNA X-Division Title)

* PCO & Rhino vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander

* The Hardys vs. First Class

* KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater (Pre-Show)

* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone & Jake Something (Pre-Show)

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA Victory Road 2024 results from San Antonio, TX.