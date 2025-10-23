If you call out Mike Santana, expect a response.

Or a fight.

Or in this case … both!

TNA World Champion Mike Santana is headed north of the border for his first appearance with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling after being called out by a top Canadian pro wrestling star.

Santana has been announced for MLP Reena Rumble, taking place next Monday, October 27, at the New Age Experience Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The TNA World Champion will face Sheldon Jean in a featured singles bout at the charity event.

The proceeds from the show will go to benefit Reena, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

The match came together after Santana released a promo on social media to answer Jean’s open challenge, giving the Canadian standout his due while making it clear he’s ready to raise the stakes.

“Sheldon, I got to give you your props,” Santana stated in the social media promo (see video below). “You’ve been doing a pretty good damn job at cementing yourself as one of the best in Canada. But I’m going to give you an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest in the world, the TNA Wrestling World Champion.”

Santana concluded by telling Jean that he wasn’t trying to insult him, rather he was merely stating facts.

“Now Sheldon, this ain’t a knock,” he said. “These are just facts. You know, and everybody knows, I’m addicted to greatness. I’ll see you at Reena Rumble. Let’s get it!”

Mike Santana’s involvement follows some recent discussion about whether TNA wrestlers are permitted to work Maple Leaf Pro events. Former TNA President Scott D’Amore is the founder and promoter for Maple Leaf Pro.

Current TNA star Moose had previously noted that he wasn’t allowed to appear for MLP due to its working relationship with AEW. However, after Moose’s comments drew attention online, TNA management publicly denied that any such restriction exists.

In addition to the Santana vs. Jean main event, Reena Rumble will also feature appearances by pro wrestling legends such as Matt Hardy, Carlito, Colt Cabana, Gisele Shaw, Rhino and others.

Mike Santana won the TNA World title at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12, ending the long reign of the WWE NXT Superstar and bringing the title back home to TNA Wrestling.

@ThisIsTNA WORLD CHAMPION MIKE SANTANA IN MLP!!!@Santana_Proud will be at Reena Rumble as he has accepted the @SheldonJean_ open challenge! 📍 The NewAge Experience Center Toronto, ON

🎟️ Tickets available at https://t.co/ftoMHpHlQh pic.twitter.com/fXUHgkfQwN — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 23, 2025

