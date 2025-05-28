TNA Wrestling issued the following:

The Nemeths Will Throw Out Dual Ceremonial First Pitches at Arizona Diamondbacks Game This Wednesday

The Nemeth Brothers are throwing out dual Ceremonial First Pitches on Wednesday afternoon, May 28, at the Arizona Diamondbacks home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Nic & Ryan Nemeth, the reigning TNA Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, also will participate in in-game promotions in advance of the TNA live events June 6-7 at the Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

Click here to get tickets for TNA Wrestling’s upcoming events in Tempe, Arizona.