The main event for the final TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of 2024 is set.

During the post-Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on December 5, the focus quickly shifted to the upcoming TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for December 13.

As noted, KUSHIDA earned a TNA X-Division Championship match against Moose in the opening match on the 12/5 iMPACT.

Later in the show, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth was confronted by First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro. After a verbal back-and-forth, Francis challenged Nemeth to a match, which Nemeth appeared to accept.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then entered the picture and after being pitched the idea by Francis, Marella confirmed AJ Francis vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship for TNA Final Resolution 2024.

TNA Final Resolution is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 13, 2024 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.