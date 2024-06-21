The TNA World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line when TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada next month.

During this week’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, plans for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship for TNA Slammiversary 2024 were made official.

Santino Marella informed The System during the opening segment that Moose will be defending his title in a six-man match at the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2024 show on July 20.

“Road To Slammiversary Qualifying Matches” will take place on TNA iMPACT On AXS TV over the next several weeks to fill the five spots for challengers in the match.

Josh Alexander won the first qualifier on the June 20 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Other qualifying matches announced include Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann vs. Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something.