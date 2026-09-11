TNA’s newly announced World Championship replica belt is already listed as sold out on the company’s online store. TNA announced the officially licensed replica on September 10, with the first production run limited to 20 belts.

The store lists the belt at $1,000, plus a $50 flat shipping charge. Orders ship only to the contiguous United States, with shipping scheduled to begin October 1, 2026. The listing notes that fulfillment timelines may vary.

TNA says the manufacturing process is supervised by ZBro’s Championship Belts, which makes the promotion’s championship belts. The company describes the release as its first officially licensed, authentic World Championship replica offering in more than a decade.

Autograph offer for the first production run

In the announcement, TNA president Carlos Silva said buyers of the first 20 replicas can bring their belts to a TNA live event through Bound For Glory 2027 to receive a free autograph from the TNA World Champion.

The online store currently offers a waitlist for the replica belt.

Sources: TNA Wrestling’s announcement; official replica belt listing.