Jack Price has officially parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

The 39-year-old wrestler announced his free agency via social media earlier today, revealing that his contract with the company has expired. In his post, Price was candid about his time with TNA, sharing that he had pitched various ideas and waited patiently for opportunities that ultimately didn’t materialize.

Price first made his mark in the promotion by winning Gut Check in March 2022. Over the course of his TNA tenure, he competed in 17 matches. However, most of his appearances were limited to digital exclusives or the Before The IMPACT pre-show, rather than the main weekly television program.

His final match for TNA took place on October 27, 2024, when he teamed with Bhupinder Gujjar against Hammerstone and Jake Something. The bout later aired on TNA Xplosion in November.

My TNA contract is officially up.

Your favorite Diamond is a free agent.

I won Gut Check in 2022. Pitched stories. Waited for opportunity. It never came.

Now I write my own story.

Diamonds are forever… and so is Jack Price.

See you soon.#FreeAgent #JackPrice #TNA — Jack Price (@JackPrice607) May 13, 2025

Back in October of last year, it was reported that Joe Hendry’s contract with TNA Wrestling was set to run through late 2025. Hendry has now confirmed that his deal expires this year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Hendry confirmed that he’s currently in his contract year. He said,

“Who knows what’s going to happen next? I’m in my contract year right now—it’s a very exciting time. I’m doing my best to deliver strong performances, give everything I can to the audience, and enjoy the ride.”