Congratulations are in order for Mike Santana.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the TNA Wrestling star announced that he’s celebrating two years of sobriety. He wrote,

“2 YEARS SOBER.

2/16/23 I made the decision to change my life. To look in the mirror and start learning to love the person who was looking back.

I’d be lying if I said this journey was easy. But it’s the most rewarding. Life is going to test you every single day. The difference today is that I’m blessed with tools to help me through it.

For those who struggle with addiction or mental health, know that you’re NEVER ALONE. There’s so much help out there. But it’s up to you to take those steps forward. You have to want it for YOURSELF. It works if you work it. But I promise you, it’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done.

Today, I live a life that I look forward to waking up to every day. And that’s true success. Thank you to those who have been on this journey with me and believed since day one. Truly grateful for you all.

#Recovery #ADayAtATime #Grateful”

The TNA Unbreakable event will be airing at 10:00 PM EST following that evening’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will be airing live from Las Vegas, NV.

John Morrison (Johnny TV), Rich Swann, Danny Limelight, Sam Adonis, Brittnie Brooks, and Brooke Havok have been added to Future Stars of Wrestling’s event on March 23, 2025. This will be a benefit show for Chris Bey.

As of this writing, the following names have been announced for the show:

* Swerve Strickland

* John Morrison (Johnny TV)

* Rich Swann

* Danny Limelight

* Sam Adonis

* Brittnie Brooks

* Brooke Havok

* Brian Cage

* Rhyno

* Ace Austin

* Trey Miguel

* Alex Zayne

* Kenny King

* Ice Williams

* AEW Ref Rick Knox

* New Japan Ref Justin Borden

* Announcer Melissa Santos

