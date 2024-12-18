TNA wrestler Xia Brookside says she’s injured and will be canceling her bookings around Christmas.

Taking to Twitter, Brookside wrote:

“Cancelling shows around Christmas because of an injury, sucks for a number of reasons

I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2025

If you wish to support me during this time, I have new merch available”

As of this writing, there’s no word on the severity of the injury. We send our best wishes to Xia Brookside on a full recovery.

Cancelling shows around Christmas because of an injury, sucks for a number of reasons 😭 I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2025 💪🏻 If you wish to support me during this time, I have new merch available 🎁 — Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド (@XiaBrookside) December 18, 2024

The next several weeks of TNA Impact on AXS TV will feature a “Best of 2024” theme.

TNA Wrestling sent out a tweet on Tuesday to announce that fans can support Chris Bey with this new t-shirt:

Help support @DashingChrisBey by purchasing the We Heart Bey T-Shirt on https://t.co/KIvS8aH8m1! All proceeds go to Chris Bey. pic.twitter.com/kMZvRxs4ND — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 16, 2024

And finally, Billie Starkz will be challenging Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at ROH Final Battle 2024, and the feud is heating up.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Starkz sent Athena a message by posting an edited picture of a fan holding up a sign that reads, “Goldberg eats corn the long way.” Starkz edited the photo to read, “Athena eats corn the long way.”

NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at [email protected].