Trick Williams made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, joining Frankie Kazarian for a promo segment in the ring. The NXT standout, who is slated to team with Kazarian at Under Siege against Joe Hendry and Elijah, shared some tense words with his future partner. While the two admitted that they don’t particularly like each other, they expressed mutual respect. The segment heated up when Hendry and Elijah hit the ring, but before things could escalate, Robert Stone stepped in to defuse the situation and prevent a brawl.

Nikkita Lyons appeared on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, teaming with Masha Slamovich to face off against Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford. The match ended with a DQ after Slamovich hit her opponents with a chair.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

TNA Wrestling has announced that Steve Maclin is not medically cleared to compete following injuries sustained during his match with Eric Young on last week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV.

On this week’s show, it was revealed that Maclin suffered a minor skull fracture, multiple lacerations, and significant blood loss as a result of the brutal encounter.

Despite being sidelined this week, Maclin is still scheduled to defend the TNA International Championship against Matt Cardona at TNA Under Siege next Friday.

Indi Hartwell is off to a strong start in her TNA career, earning her first victory on this week’s episode of Impact. In her in-ring debut for the company, Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather.

Following the match, she began to cut a promo but was interrupted by Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, as shown below.

Hartwell officially signed with TNA at Rebellion after departing WWE earlier this year.

Hurts Donut seals the victory & makes an IMPACT for @indi_hartwell in her debut! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/YdTMR8sonl pic.twitter.com/Pgs8pRm5vO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025

.@indi_hartwell WAS telling us about her first match in TNA but @RealTSteelz took the camera time to speak on @MustafaAli_X! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/YdTMR8sWcT pic.twitter.com/Hqn11eYZwA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 16, 2025

Following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, the following matches have been announced for the May 23rd TNA Under Siege pay-per-view event:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeths vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah

* Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards (Deaner gets a contract extension if he wins)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace

* Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis