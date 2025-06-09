As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Ace Austin is done with TNA for the time being.

On Sunday, Austin took to Twitter to confirm his departure and thank TNA Wrestling. He wrote,

“There’s so much to be said about how phenomenal the last 6 years have been. It’s impossible to caption how much this time has meant to me. I’m grateful for every moment and I’m incredibly proud of the part I played. Representing the company across the world was an honor. This will always be my first home.

Thank you @ThisIsTNA and thank you especially to the one of a kind locker room full of amazing, caring, hard working people who helped shape me into the performer and man I am today. I grew up with you and I will cherish that time forever. We’ve all worked so hard and TNA is better than ever.

They gave me an opportunity to shine and I gave them some of the best years of my life. Together we flourished. One of the best things about #TNA is the door always swings both ways.”