The TNA iMPACT Christmas special featured the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Year-End Awards.

Mike Santana was honored as the 2025 TNA Male Wrestler of the Year, while Ash By Elegance received the title of Knockout of the Year.

The Hardys, who are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions, were awarded Tag Team of the Year.

Featured below is a complete list of 2025 Year-End TNA award winners:

* Male Wrestler of the Year: Mike Santana

* Knockout of the Year: Ash By Elegance

* Match of the Year: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana (TNA Rebellion)

* Moment of the Year: AJ Styles Appears At TNA Slammiversary

* X-Division Star of the Year: Leon Slater

* Tag Team of the Year: The Hardys

* Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Elegance Brand

* Crossover Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania 41)

* Finishing Move of the Year: Swanton 450 (Leon Slater)

* Inspirational Wrestler of the Year: Chris Bey

* Faction of the Year: The System