Details for the next TNA Wrestling special event have surfaced.

On Tuesday, TNA announced that their annual TNA Victory Road special event will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

A post-show TNA iMPACT taping will take place the following day on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the same venue and location.

Tickets for the shows are available now via TNAWrestling.com.

