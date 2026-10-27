TNA Wrestling is coming to SPORT1.

The following announcement was sent out this week with all of the details:

TNA Wrestling is coming to SPORT1: Starting Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the network will air the wrestling shows weekly at 10:15 p.m. on free-to-air TV. A German commentary duo—Denis Pötzsch and Walandi Tsanti—will host the broadcasts. With TNA, SPORT1 is adding an internationally established wrestling brand to its lineup, appealing to long-time fans as well as viewers who are just discovering the sport.

Over 20 Years of History, a Modern Product

TNA stands for “Total Nonstop Action” and combines over 20 years of history with a modern, dynamic wrestling product. On SPORT1, the shows will feature German commentary and be available to everyone for free.

Pötzsch and Tsanti at the Microphone

For the German commentary, SPORT1 is relying on Denis Pötzsch and Walandi Tsanti. Both are familiar with the business from various sports and entertainment backgrounds. For Denis Pötzsch, the launch brings things full circle: he previously provided commentary for the shows back in the Impact era. Walandi Tsanti is also no stranger to wrestling fans: he provided commentary for WWE SmackDown for ten years.

Andreas Gerhardt, Chief Content & Distribution Officer: “We’re expanding our sports lineup step by step, and TNA Wrestling fits perfectly into this strategy. The brand has a long tradition and is, at the same time, a modern, fast-paced product. This allows us to reach die-hard wrestling fans as well as people who are watching the sport on our channel for the first time. Starting in November, TNA will be on free-to-air TV on SPORT1.”

Denis Pötzsch, commentator: “Walandi and I are really looking forward to bringing TNA Wrestling to fans on SPORT1 as commentators. TNA is a fascinating wrestling brand with over 20 years of history, and at the same time, it’s an extremely modern, dynamic product. For me personally, it’s also a very special homecoming, since I had the opportunity to provide commentary for the shows back in the Impact days. What can viewers expect on SPORT1? In three words: ‘Total Nonstop Action.’”