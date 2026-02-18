A Street Fight is coming to a Thursday night near you.
On Wednesday afternoon, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of an Atlanta Street Fight to their upcoming back-to-back TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia this coming March 5 and March 6, 2026.
“ATLANTA! Don’t miss Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight as TNA iMPACT comes to the Gateway Center Arena on March 5 and 6,” the announcement read.
As noted, the 3/5 episode of TNA iMPACT in Atlanta will also feature the in-ring debut of Mr. Elegance.
“Watch me doggie paddle my way to victory,” Mr. Elegance Brand wrote in a reply to the announcement regarding his 3/5 TNA on AMC debut on Tuesday.
For ticket information for the upcoming 3/5 and 3/6 TNA iMPACT on AMC TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., visit TNAWrestling.com.
TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c every Thursday night on AMC TV.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.
