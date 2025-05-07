Trick Williams is coming to the iMPACT Zone.

And he’s not wasting any time.

On Wednesday morning, TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams will be opening up the Thursday, May 8, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

The former WWE NXT World Champion, fresh off of several weeks of back-and-forth interaction and brawls with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, will open up the show on 5/8 ahead of the contract signing between himself and Hendry on the May 13 episode of WWE NXT.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s TNA iMPACT is the in-ring debut of Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox), Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel, as well as a Dog Collar Match between Steve Maclin and Eric Young for the TNA International Championship.

