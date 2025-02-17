TNA Wrestling has released the broadcast details for their WrestleMania Week show, TNA Unbreakable, scheduled for April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company issued the following press release on Monday with the information:

TNA Wrestling Rolls Into Las Vegas For Unbreakable, Airing Live On The TNA+ App on Thursday, April 17 TNA Wrestling returns to Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 17, with an action-packed live pro wrestling show at Cox Pavilion – located on the campus of UNLV – as fans will get a double dose of TNA that spring night during the biggest weekend of the year in pro wrestling.



TNA Wrestling presents … Unbreakable, which will air live from Sin City on the TNA+ app, starting at 10pm EST/7pm local time, featuring TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy), among others.



As always on Thursday nights, TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air from 8-10pm EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Sportsnet+ in Canada and internationally via the TNA+ app.



Tickets for Unbreakable in Las Vegas go on-sale on Friday, February 21, starting at 10am local time (1pm EST) at UNLVTickets.com. The pre-sale for Unbreakable is Wednesday, February 19 for all TNA+ subscribers, starting at 10am local time (1pm EST).



Matches for Unbreakable will be announced over the next month, but multiple championship matches will be held in Las Vegas. Plus, TNA Wrestling executives said that anything can happen in Las Vegas – and often does.



Tickets for Unbreakable at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas are available at UNLVTickets.com.



# # #



About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.