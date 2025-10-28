TNA Wrestling wants to celebrate the Halloween holiday later this week with you!

‘A Very Hardy Halloween,’ to be exact.

On Tuesday, the company announced via their official website and various social media platforms that this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT will be a special Halloween installment of the prime time Thursday night program.

A Very Hardy Halloween: Extended Edition Available for TNA+ VIP Annual Subscribers This Wednesday Become a TNA+ VIP Annual Subscriber Calling all TNA+ VIP Annual subscribers! Get exclusive early access to “A Very Hardy Halloween” beginning this Wednesday at 12pm ET before it airs on TNA iMPACT! this Thursday. But that’s not all — TNA+ VIP Annual subscribers will see a special Extended Edition! Enter a universe unlike any other as Matt and Jeff Hardy open the gates to their world, The Hardy Compound. Go inside the minds of The Hardys as they relive some of their favorite Broken memories.

In addition to the post on their official website, TNA also released an announcement on their X account with a caption that reads: “THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+ around the world, AXS TV in the US, and Sportsnet 360 in Canada. Celebrate A VERY HARDY HALLOWEEN with The Hardys on TNA iMPACT!”

Along with the special episode of TNA iMPACT this week, today’s TNA Xplosion show will be a tribute episode to the newest inductees to the TNA Hall Of Fame, The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky.

