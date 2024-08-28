TNA Wrestling is going to have a packed house for their next pay-per-view event.
Ahead of the TNA Emergence 2024 show this coming weekend, the company has announced that the show scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024 has officially sold out.
“BREAKING: TNA Emergence LIVE THIS FRIDAY from the Old Foresters Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY is SOLD OUT,” read the announcement shared by TNA via social media. “Watch on TNA+ at TNAWrestling.com. Tickets for TNA iMPACT the following night on Saturday, August 31 are still available at Ticketmaster.com. ”
Make sure to check back here this weekend for complete TNA Emergence 2024 results from Louisville, KY.
BREAKING: #TNAEmergence LIVE THIS FRIDAY from the Old Foresters Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY is SOLD OUT!
Watch on TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemzmNS
Tickets for #TNAiMPACT the following night on Saturday, August 31 are still available: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/T057DrjIdW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 28, 2024