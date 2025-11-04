TNA Wrestling issued the following on Tuesday, November 4, 2025:

TNA WRESTLING SECURES NEW MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-HUNDRED-HOUR LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CLARO SPORTS FOR MEXICO & LATIN AMERICA

TNA Wrestling Continues to Build Upon Its Unprecedented Momentum & Global Reach with This New Agreement, Streaming Content Across Claro’s Full Suite of Platforms in 17 Territories Throughout Central & South America

LOS ANGELES (November 4, 2025) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today a new multi-year, multi-hundred-hour output license agreement with Claro Sports to deliver exclusive TNA Wrestling content to viewers throughout Mexico and Latin America.

The move punctuates what has been an historic year for TNA Wrestling, which has consistently continued to set new records for attendance, streaming views, and Pay-Per-View events. Firmly established as the second-biggest pro wrestling promotion on social media, this partnership with Claro Sports is a testament to TNA’s growing popularity around the world—and the immense momentum the promotion possesses for future growth heading into 2026.

The distribution agreement begins January 1, 2026, ensuring that Latin America’s legendary legion of passionate wrestling fans will start the New Year off right with TNA’s world class programming library—which includes the iconic long-running weekly flagship series TNA IMPACT!, as well as monthly Pay-Per-View events, and original TNA+ Presents specials. The deal expands TNA’s massive global reach even further, bringing the promotion’s signature action and blockbuster drama to 17 territories including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The announcement utilizes Claro’s dynamic full suite of platforms and devices, including the ClaroSports pay TV channel and ClaroVideo OTT service, as well as digital platforms such as ClaroSports.com and the ClaroSports Channel on YouTube, the ClaroSports mobile app, and ClaroSports FAST channels available on the Samsung App, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, LG, and Android TV.

“Claro Sports is a major force in the digital and linear broadcasting landscape, with an extensive and loyal audience throughout Mexico and Latin America,” said Carlos Silva, President of Anthem Sports Group. “This has already been such an incredible year for TNA, with exponential growth reaching millions of fans all around the world. Claro Sports has been a key contributor to that success, and we are proud to build upon our landmark partnership with them as we continue to provide their viewers with even more high-quality professional wrestling content for years to come.”

“Our audience features some of the most passionate and knowledgeable wrestling fans in the world, and their response to TNA Wrestling has been incredibly enthusiastic,” said José Antonio Aboumrad, Claro Sports CEO. “The decision to build upon this partnership was an easy one, and we are pleased to continue working with TNA. They have some exciting things in store for the years ahead, and our viewers will get to experience every action-packed minute of it.”

TNA Wrestling continues to be a global leader in professional wrestling—offering over 200 hours of new programming annually, including classic matchups from a legacy roster that has featured trailblazing industry legends like Hulk Hogan, Sting, and AJ Styles, alongside current champions and rising stars.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company that owns and operates sports and entertainment brands that super-serve passionate communities. Anthem’s entertainment group includes AXS TV, the ultimate destination for music; an expansive roster of iconic classics and modern favorites on HDNET MOVIES and Hollywood Suite; and GameTV, featuring classic and current game shows. Anthem’s Sports Group owns iconic wrestling promotion TNA Wrestling; the all-female MMA organization Invicta Fighting Championships; Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel; and the North American sports hub Game+. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.

About Claro Sports:

Claro Sports is a leading multi-platform sports media outlet in Latin America, delivering comprehensive coverage of national and international events through television, the internet, and mobile devices. Claro Sports provides free access to live broadcasts, news, analysis, and original programming, connecting millions of fans to their favorite sports. Its commitment to innovation, quality journalism, and passion for sports has established Claro Sports as a trusted source for Spanish speaking audiences on 17 countries across the region.