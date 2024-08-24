The card for next week’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view continues to take shape.

As noted, TNA Wrestling announced Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin, as well as The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System in an eight-man tag-team match for the PPV event scheduled for August 30 in Louisville, KY.

In an additional update to the card, the company has announced KUSHIDA vs. Frankie Kazarian in one-on-one action for the “Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024” pre-show.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the 8/30 special event:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHUIDA (Countdown To TNA Emergence)

* Matt Cardona vs. PCO

* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, & M-Alisha

* The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System

* Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Title Match)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA Title Iron Man Match)