The card for next week’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view continues to take shape.
As noted, TNA Wrestling announced Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin, as well as The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System in an eight-man tag-team match for the PPV event scheduled for August 30 in Louisville, KY.
In an additional update to the card, the company has announced KUSHIDA vs. Frankie Kazarian in one-on-one action for the “Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024” pre-show.
Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the 8/30 special event:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHUIDA (Countdown To TNA Emergence)
* Matt Cardona vs. PCO
* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young
* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, & M-Alisha
* The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System
* Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Title Match)
* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA Title Iron Man Match)
