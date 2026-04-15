The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Coming out of the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view, TNA Wrestling returns to AMC TV this Thursday night, April 16, 2026, at 9/8c.

Now confirmed for the 4/16 installment of the TNA on AMC prime time program is Jada Stone vs. Tasha Steelz in one-on-one Knockouts division action.

“Tensions continue to rise as Tasha Steelz steps into the ring against the determined Jada Stone THURSDAY at 9/8c on AMC TV,” the TNA social media announcement read.

Previously advertised for the show this week is EC3 vs. Eric Young, KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis, the latest from The Undead Realm, as well as an appearance by TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.