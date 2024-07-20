The upcoming film “Detained” will be sponsoring one of the title matches scheduled for tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view.

Ahead of tonight’s TNA Wrestling PPV event from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company has announced that the TNA Knockouts Championship bout between Jordynne Grace and Ash By Elegance is being sponsored by the new movie.

Check out the complete press release with all of the details below.

Knockouts World Championship Match At Slammiversary Is Sponsored By The Upcoming Movie, Detained TNA Wrestling today confirmed that the Knockouts World Championship match at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 20th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will be sponsored by the upcoming movie, Detained, from Quiver Distribution. Reigning Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace puts her title on the line against Ash By Elegance in front of a sold-out crowd at Verdun Auditorium. “Quiver is thrilled to partner with TNA Wrestling to promote our film Detained, starring Abbie Cornish and Laz Alonso,” Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman said in a statement. “Sponsoring the Knockouts World Championship match at Slammiversary is a great way to introduce our film to an energized audience.” Detained will be released in August. TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal for the first time since 2011 for the 20th Slammiversary, one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling. The 2024 Slammiversary celebrates TNA’s 22nd year and will air live around the world on pay-per-view. The Countdown to Slammiversary starts at 7pm EDT, followed by Slammiversary at 8pm. On Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks will capture all the in-ring action in Montreal for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada). The Sunday TNA show starts at 5pm. Tickets for the Sunday show in Montreal are available at TNAWrestling.com. About Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling:

