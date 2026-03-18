TNA Wrestling continues to churn out new partnerships.

In addition to announcing a new partnership with iHeartMedia earlier this week, the company issued a press release on Wednesday to announce a new deal with Eurosport in India.

TNA WRESTLING AND EUROSPORT INDIA ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMMING AGREEMENT

Mumbai (March 18, 2026) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that TNA Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) premium sports channel Eurosport India have entered into a new multi-year exclusive programming agreement. The new continued deal is set to begin in July 2027, bringing hundreds of hours of TNA’s first-run original content to Eurosport’s passionate audience across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Afghanistan.

The agreement consolidates TNA’s first-run programming under a single exclusive partnership with Eurosport India, ensuring fans across the region can continue to enjoy a host of acclaimed and exclusive offerings from the groundbreaking pro wrestling promotion. Programming will be headlined by the long-running weekly flagship series Thursday Night iMPACT!, alongside the popular localized Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha, a fresh program created specifically for the Eurosport India audience that highlights the best moments from iMPACT! while showcasing some of the sport’s greatest icons in notable bouts from TNA Wrestling’s storied legacy.

As part of the deal, Eurosport India viewers will also have access to TNA+ Presents specials, plus hotly anticipated annual pay-per-view events such as Bound For Glory and Slammiversary, along with a wide selection of rare and classic content directly from the TNA Wrestling archives. This includes beloved series ranging from Epics, TNA’s Greatest Matches, Legends, British Boot Camp, and TNA Unfinished Business, to unforgettable past pay-per-views that helped define the modern era of professional wrestling.

Since its debut on Warner Bros. Discovery’s regional platforms in the first quarter of 2020, TNA has made a major impact with viewers throughout India and the Sub-Continent, amassing a large and loyal following and becoming the #2 data-supported genre brand in India, with more than 11 million Facebook followers in the country. During this time, TNA has further cultivated a massive global footprint, earning over 5.4 million YouTube subscribers worldwide.

Mr. Arjun Nohwar, SVP & Managing Director, India & South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery stated:

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with TNA Wrestling through this new multi-year agreement, reinforcing our commitment to bringing premium sports entertainment to fans across India. Professional wrestling continues to enjoy strong popularity in the market, and TNA’s distinctive storytelling and high-energy action have resonated well with viewers. This new agreement reflects our ongoing investment in expanding Eurosport’s content offering, and we look forward to building on this momentum to deliver compelling wrestling programming to audiences across the country.”

Mr. Carlos Silva, President, TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports Group, a division of Anthem Sports & Entertainment said:

“Eurosport has long been a believer in the value that TNA brings to its platform, and we are proud to have validated that trust. The promotion has reached multiple new milestones recently in audience measurement and attendance, while also making history with TNA’s groundbreaking collaboration with WWE. Warner Bros. Discovery’s viewership has been incredibly responsive to our programming, warmly embracing iMPACT! while turning Pehlwani Patakha into a genuine hit. We are excited to continue working with Eurosport and look forward to delivering even more hard-hitting action and high-stakes drama for fans across the region.”

TNA is one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for pro wrestling fans across the globe. Since 2002, TNA has been the home for some of the industry’s most iconic performers, boasting legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, AJ Styles, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley and Mickie James, among others. The 2026 roster is led by TNA World Champion Mike Santana, Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace and rising star Leon Slater, the youngest X- Division Champion in TNA history. TNA also is the pro wrestling home for legends Jeff & Matt Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. The talented, electrifying TNA roster also boasts the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand, as well as former TNA World Champions Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Eddie Edwards, along with Mustafa Ali, Daria Rae, Elayna Black and many others.

The new agreement with Eurosport India comes amid significant global momentum for TNA, including its widely praised talent-sharing partnership with WWE’s NXT brand, which has seen WWE stars appear on TNA programming while TNA talent has participated in WWE events. In addition, TNA recently signed a new U.S. broadcast agreement with AMC Networks, further expanding the promotion’s domestic television presence and strengthening its distribution across North America.

With this new multi-year agreement, Eurosport India continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for fans of global sports entertainment, delivering world-class storytelling, high-adrenaline matchups, and exclusive access to the evolving universe of TNA Wrestling.