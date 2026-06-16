TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

TNA Wrestling Partners With K&M All Star Sports and Romo Performance, Both Starting At Slammiversary on June 28

TNA Wrestling announced today new partnerships with K&M All Star Sports and Romo Performance, both of which will receive prominent visibility across TNA events through the end of 2026.

The agreement includes corner mat logo placements for K&M All Star Sports at Slammiversary on Sunday afternoon, June 28, at Agganis Arena in Boston, plus TNA’s live events July 1-2 in Albany and July 30-31 in Philadelphia events. Plus, K&M All Star Sports and Romo Performance each will have branded guardrail signage featured at all TNA events in 2026, placing the brands front and center to live audiences and viewers around the world on AMC in the U.S.

The partnership also extends across TNA’s digital platforms through custom social media content and advertising on TNAWrestling.com, further connecting K&M All Star Sports and Romo Performance with TNA’s passionate and engaged fanbase.

K&M All Star Sports is a family-owned and operated business that launched about 30 years ago at Norwichtown Mall in Connecticut – and now operate at the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Resort Casino. K&M All Star Sports is New England’s No. 1 sports store, filled with an amazing array of licensed sports merchandise on display. The store also does custom framing at affordable prices.

K&M All Star Sports has hosted world-class athletes in-store for years for popular autograph signing sessions. Plus, K&M All Star Sports has donated contributions to various charities from The World Special Olympics to local hospice centers.

Romo Performance is run by Mike ‘Romo’ Romanella, who is dedicated to enhancing performance for athletes, coaches, HR professionals, Fortune 500 employees and individuals seeking personal growth. His evidence-based practices and interactive tools foster a culture of continuous improvement, leading to unparalleled success in various fields.

Romo specializes in supporting high-performance athletes/teams by creating systems that enhance effectiveness, decision-making and leadership. With a focus on evaluating client needs and capabilities, Romo oversees athletic performance while improving decision-making for players and coaches through analytical processes and cognitive exercise programs.

Growth and development is a transformative process that empowers individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals through tailored guidance and support. At Romo Performance, they foster a strong partnership between coach and client, where open communication and trust pave the way for meaningful change. His approach integrates proven techniques in goal setting, motivation and accountability, helping clients navigate challenges, enhance self-awareness and unlock their full potential.

“We’re excited to partner with K&M All Star Sports and Romo Performance, two of the last brands that will be prevalent when watching Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC and beyond,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top professional wrestling brands and one of the fastest growing in the industry. TNA produces over 200 hours of original content annually, televised in 200 countries and broadcast in the United States on AMC. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed globally on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and its own subscription service TNA+©. With over 10 million engaged followers across social media and a rapidly expanding live event footprint, TNA Wrestling is entering a new era of growth. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, premium fan experiences, licensing, and sponsorship.