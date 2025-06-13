The official match announcements for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event began on Thursday night.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, it was announced that the TNA X-Division Championship will be on-the-line when TNA Slammiversary 2025 rolls around next month.

Reigning TNA X-Division Champion Moose of The System will put his title on-the-line against rising rookie phenom Leon Slater, who could make history as the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in company history with a win.

The Moose vs. Leon Slater title tilt was confirmed for TNA Slammiversary 2025 by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, with a Slater pre-taped response promo to the news airing when he came to the ring for his match against Jason Hotch later in the show.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled to take place on July 20 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.