TNA Wrestling is lining up a major stipulation bout for its next live television special as the road to the TNA World Championship continues to heat up.

The company has confirmed that the May 14 edition of TNA Wrestling TNA iMPACT! will air live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

During Thursday’s announcement, TNA revealed that a number one contender’s battle royal will headline the broadcast, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNA World Championship.

“SACRAMENTO! A #1 Contenders Battle Royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship will go down on May 14,” the announcement began. “As TNA iMPACT will be LIVE from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.”

The announcement continued, “Head to http://TNAWrestling.com⁠� for tickets and details!”

And the action won’t stop there in Sacramento, as TNA will return to the same venue the following night.

Following the live May 14 broadcast, the promotion is set to run another set of television tapings at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Friday, May 15.