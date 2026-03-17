TNA Wrestling is returning to “The Golden State” in a couple of months.

This week, the company issued a press release to announce their return to Sacramento, California for the first time in 15 years.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Makes Long-Awaited Return to Sacramento, California

TNA Wrestling announced today its long-awaited return to Sacramento, California for back-to-back nights of action-packed, high-energy pro wrestling at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15.

The May 14 show is Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing LIVE on AMC in the U.S. The May 15 event will be taped for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT!.

TICKET INFORMATION:

The Presale is Wednesday, March 25, starting at 10am PST.

The Official On-Sale is Friday, March 27, starting at 10am PST.

Go to TNAwrestling.com to register for the Pre-Sale.

The May 14-15 TNA Wrestling live events mark the company’s first shows in Sacramento since 2011.

Located in the heart of downtown Sacramento, the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center plays host to a variety of shows and events, such as the Sac Comic Con, Shen Yun, the Bridal & Wedding Expo, Dancing With The Stars: Live! – 2026 Tour, and much, much more.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to Sacramento, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Moose, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and Mara Sadé, among others.

MEET & GREETS

Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held both nights after the shows in Sacramento. The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and take photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Elijah, Tessa Blanchard, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian and others.

The schedule for Meet & Greets in Sacramento will be announced in April and fans can purchase Meet & Greet tickets at tnamerch.com to avoid long lines at the venue.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.