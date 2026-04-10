Chaos within TNA’s leadership ranks led to multiple suspensions on the April 9 episode of iMPACT.

Tensions boiled over when TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella found himself in a heated confrontation with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace during Thursday night’s broadcast on AXS TV.

The situation quickly escalated beyond words.

A physical altercation broke out between Marella and Stacks, prompting Grace—who is also Marella’s daughter—to step in and defend her fiancé. The scene only intensified from there, as Indi Hartwell arrived in support of Marella and attempted to help defuse the situation.

Instead, things spiraled further.

Grace ended up taking Hartwell out of action with a knee injury during the melee, adding another layer of fallout to the already chaotic segment.

Later in the show, the consequences came down from above.

TNA authority figure Daria Rae informed Marella that, following a Board of Directors meeting, he was officially suspended for making physical contact with a member of the roster. Hartwell attempted to intervene on Marella’s behalf, but her involvement only made matters worse.

She wasn’t spared either.

Rae subsequently handed Hartwell a suspension as well, citing her decision to put hands on an authority figure during the confrontation.

The incident leaves multiple power players sidelined, with potential ramifications likely to carry over into the coming weeks on iMPACT.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 4/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.