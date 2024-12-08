If you were thinking about getting tickets to the final TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of the year, but haven’t already ….

Don’t bother.

There aren’t any.

TNA Wrestling announced this weekend that tickets for their upcoming TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view later this month have sold out.

“TNA Final Resolution from the historic Center Stage in Atlanta is officially SOLD OUT,” the company announced on Sunday.

They did, however, mention that “limited tickets” are still available for the post-PPV episode of TNA iMPACT, which is being taped the next night at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

For those interested, you can get those tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

TNA Final Resolution 2024 is scheduled for December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.